Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits off Baja California, Mexico
- 07 Nov 2025 17:06
- 07 Nov 2025 17:07
Photo: Shutterstock
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the waters off the coast of the Mexican state of Baja California on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
