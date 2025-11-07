Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits off Baja California, Mexico
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the waters off the coast of the Mexican state of Baja California on Friday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

News.Az 

