Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Aegean Sea
- 22 Sep 2025 09:31
- 22 Sep 2025 14:53
- 1035005
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/magnitude-52-earthquake-strikes-aegean-sea Copied
Photo: Shutterstock
A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Aegean Sea at 01:20 GMT on Monday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Aegean Sea at 01:20 GMT on Monday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 40.38 degrees north latitude and 24.14 degrees east longitude, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.