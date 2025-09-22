Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Aegean Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Aegean Sea at 01:20 GMT on Monday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 40.38 degrees north latitude and 24.14 degrees east longitude, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

News.Az