Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Aegean Sea

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Aegean Sea at 01:20 GMT on Monday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 40.38 degrees north latitude and 24.14 degrees east longitude, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.


