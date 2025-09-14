Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes of Indonesia’s coast

In this April 2, 2019, photo, a man walks through the destruction of Balaroa neighborhood wiped out by earthquake-triggered liquefaction in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. (AP)

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 has been recorded off the coasts of Indonesia.

News.Az informs citing the European Mediterranean Seismologican Center that the epicenter of the tremors was 281 kilometers southwest of the city of Jayapura with a population of about 134,000 people. The source of the tremors was at a depth of 35 kilometers.

There have been no reports of casualties or destruction. No tsunami threat was announced.

