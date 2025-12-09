Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits west coast of Northern Sumatra

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the west coast of northern Sumatra, Indonesia, on Tuesday.

The earthquake occurred off the coast, and authorities are currently assessing any potential damage or casualties. No immediate reports of injuries or structural damage have been confirmed, News.Az reports, citing German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

Indonesia, located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, frequently experiences seismic activity, making early monitoring and preparedness crucial for coastal communities.

News.Az