Devastating floods sweep across South and Southeast Asia

Late November 2025 saw catastrophic flooding across South and Southeast Asia, triggered by heavy tropical storms and intense monsoon rains. Countries including Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Malaysia have faced widespread destruction, displacing millions and causing thousands of deaths. Climate change, deforestation, and human activity have intensified the severity of these disasters, highlighting vulnerabilities in regional disaster preparedness.

Indonesia has been among the hardest hit. According to the National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB), at least 961 people have died across Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra, with 293 reported missing and 5,000 injured. Over one million people have been displaced, and more than 156,000 homes damaged, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Illegal logging, palm oil plantations, and deforestation from mining have worsened flooding, reducing natural barriers and increasing landslide risks. In response, President Prabowo Subianto announced plans to acquire 200 helicopters in 2026 to strengthen disaster preparedness and response.

Before (October 7, 2025) and after (November 30, 2025) | Source: Planet Labs PBC

Sri Lanka faced its most severe cyclone in decades, Cyclone Ditwah, which made landfall on November 28, 2025. The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) reported 618 deaths and 209 missing persons. Landslides and unstable hillsides have been particularly destructive in central and northwestern regions. While water levels are gradually receding, thousands remain in refugee camps, though numbers have dropped from 225,000 to 100,000 as of early December.

Thailand’s flooding has impacted at least 14 provinces, including eight in the central plains, four in the south, and two in the north. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported 276 deaths, mostly caused by electrocution and accidents related to floodwaters. Relief efforts are ongoing, and water levels are slowly receding in most affected areas.

In Malaysia, flooding affected eight northern states, with 18,700 people displaced as of December 2. The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) reported two deaths, with widespread property damage and inundated streets. Authorities warn that additional rainfall could worsen conditions.

Experts link the scale of destruction to a combination of climate change, deforestation, and poor land-use planning. Heavy rainfall intensified by global warming has overwhelmed natural and man-made drainage systems, while illegal logging and land clearance in Indonesia and surrounding regions have increased landslide risks.

The Asian Water Development Outlook 2025, released by the Asian Development Bank, warns that climate change poses significant threats to water systems across Asia, putting billions of people at risk of floods, landslides, and related disasters.

Across affected countries, relief efforts include:

Evacuation to temporary shelters for displaced populations.

Distribution of food, water, and medical supplies.

Deployment of emergency personnel and specialized resources, including elephants in Aceh for debris removal.

Despite these efforts, shortages of medical personnel, food, and shelter remain critical in severely affected areas.

The 2025 floods in South and Southeast Asia underscore the growing risks of climate-related disasters in the region. With over 1,800 deaths, millions displaced, and extensive property damage, the crisis highlights the urgent need for regional disaster preparedness, sustainable land management, and climate adaptation strategies. International support and coordinated humanitarian aid remain crucial in mitigating the immediate and long-term impacts of these catastrophic floods.

News.Az