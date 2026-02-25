Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Afghanistan-Tajikistan border

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border on Wednesday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake occurred at a depth of 90 km (56 miles). No immediate information on casualties or damage has been released, News.Az reports, citing GFZ .

Authorities in the region are monitoring the situation and assessing potential impacts in nearby communities.

News.Az