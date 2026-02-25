5.5-magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar on Wednesday morning.

The Earthquake Observation Division informed that the quake occurred at a depth of 1 kilometre at 10:15 AM, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Its epicentre was located at Latitude 24.369°N and Longitude 97.633°E, approximately 494 kilometres northwest of Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai.

According to Thailand's Meteorological Department, no tremors were recorded in the country.

The division also recorded several other seismic events in neighbouring countries earlier in the day.

At 4:17 a.m., a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck Vietnam at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre at Latitude 14.966°N and Longitude 107.707°E.

At 4:48 a.m., another quake measuring 3.5 magnitude occurred in Vietnam at Latitude 15.011°N and Longitude 107.68°E, also at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Later in the morning, at 10:18 a.m., a 4.3-magnitude earthquake was recorded north of the Sumatra Islands in Indonesia. The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, with its epicentre at Latitude 4.514°N and Longitude 94.7°E.