Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits off coast of Peru
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Peru at 17:39 GMT on Tuesday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 15.67 degrees south latitude and 74.93 degrees west longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.


