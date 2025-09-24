Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits off coast of Peru
- 24 Sep 2025 10:41
- 24 Sep 2025 10:44
- 1035246
- World
Photo: Shutterstock
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Peru at 17:39 GMT on Tuesday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 15.67 degrees south latitude and 74.93 degrees west longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.