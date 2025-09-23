Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes southeastern Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck southeastern Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The quake's epicenter was pinpointed at a shallow depth of 10 km, with coordinates at 34.48 degrees north latitude and 70.71 degrees east longitude, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage have been issued, but authorities are monitoring the situation closely, given the area's vulnerability.

This tremor occurred just three weeks after a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake ravaged eastern Afghanistan on Aug. 31, claiming over 2,200 lives and injuring more than 3,600 people in the provinces of Kunar, Nangarhar, and Laghman.

That disaster also destroyed more than 7,000 residential homes, exacerbating humanitarian needs in the quake-prone nation.

News.Az