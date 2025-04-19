Magnitude 5.7 earthquake in Afghanistan shakes areas of Pakistan

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake in Afghanistan shakes areas of Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near Pakistan’s northern border on Saturday morning, with tremors felt in several cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar.

Residents in affected areas temporarily fled building as a result of the trembling, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The quake's epicentre was located 53 kilometres south-southwest of Ashkasham, Afghanistan, at 11:47 AM local time (0647 GMT), according to the United States Geological Survey. The temblor originated at a depth of 94 kilometres.

While no casualties or significant structural damage were immediately reported, the prolonged tremors - lasting nearly 30 seconds according to eyewitnesses - caused widespread alarm.

In Islamabad, office workers evacuated high-rise buildings as furniture shook and ceiling fans swayed.

In addition to major cities, reports confirmed that shaking was also experienced in areas such as Lower Dir in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Eyewitnesses said residents rushed outdoors, many reciting religious verses in fear.

In Lahore and surrounding areas, similar scenes unfolded, with people congregating in open spaces after the tremors.

No casualties or structural damage were immediately reported. Authorities are assessing the impact and monitoring the situation.

News.Az