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- Tremors
Tag:
Tremors
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A series of eight consecutive earthquakes, including a 4.6-magnitude main shock, struck the Pardis area near Tehran on Tuesday night, shaking the Iranian capital and surrounding provinces, according to Iranian media.13 May 2026-13:09
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A powerful 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan on Friday, causing tremors in parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan.03 Apr 2026-21:39
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A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck central Türkiye on Friday.13 Mar 2026-10:20
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A series of minor earthquakes has been recorded in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi district, according to official reports.28 Feb 2026-09:30
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A 3.2-magnitude earthquake hit Azerbaijan's northeastern Ismayilli district on Thursday.12 Feb 2026-21:45
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