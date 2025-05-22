Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolts Greece's Crete

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolts Greece's Crete
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Greece’s Crete, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

According to the EMSC, the epicenter was located 74 kilometers north of the city of Heraklion with a population of around 140,000, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

No casualties or damage were reported. No tsunami warning was issued.


