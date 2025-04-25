Magnitude 6.3 quake strikes Ecuador’s Pacific coast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck near the coast of Ecuador, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

The epicentre of the quake, which took place at about 6:45am local time (11:45 GMT), was near the Pacific coast of the northwestern city of Esmeraldas, at a depth of 30km (18.6 miles), said the EMSC, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Tremors were reported in 10 provinces of the country, even as far as the capital, Quito.

Images shared online show buildings visibly damaged in the earthquake. Damaged structures included 60 homes, a health centre and a military building, the facade of which partially collapsed, according to authorities. Ecuador’s daily El Comrecio newspaper reported power outages in Esmeraldas. The state energy company Petroecuador said that it had paused operations at the Esmeraldas refinery and SOTE pipeline as a precautionary measure following the earthquake. President Daniel Noboa said in a social media post that the government is working to set up shelters and offer humanitarian assistance to residents, promising to help with “everything our people need”. “The government is with you,” he said. At least 20 people suffered injuries from the shake, said the country’s emergency service. “It was very strong,” ex-presidential candidate Yaku Perez told the AFP news agency from the scene. “It felt like an eternity, but I guess it was less than a minute.”

