Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes northern Chile

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off Chile's northern coast on Friday at a depth of 104 kilometers (about 65 miles), according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

This seismic event follows a powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake that rocked the southern coastal region of Chile and Argentina just last month, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The quake struck near Cape Horn, close to Antarctica, at a shallow depth of only 10 kilometers (6 miles), triggering multiple aftershocks and prompting Chilean authorities to issue a tsunami warning for the nation’s southernmost areas, as reported by AFP.

News.Az