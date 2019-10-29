Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near Davao, Philippines
An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck 58 kilometres (36 miles) southwest of Davao in southern Philippines. This was reported by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), Spuntik reported.
Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey reported the Philippines was hit on Tuesday by a 6.6 magnitude earthquake.
The tremor was registered at 01:04 GMT on the island of Mindanao, 14 kilometres (over 8 miles) east of the settlement of Bual. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at the depth of 15 kilometres.
On October 16, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit near the Philippine island of Mindanao. The earthquake occurred 62 kilometres (38.5 miles) southwest of Davao at a depth of 20 kilometres (12.4 miles). No casualties or destruction have been reported.
News.Az