Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near Davao, Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck 58 kilometres (36 miles) southwest of Davao in southern Philippines. This was reported by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), Spuntik reported.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey reported the Philippines was hit on Tuesday by a 6.6 magnitude earthquake.

The tremor was registered at 01:04 GMT on the island of Mindanao, 14 kilometres (over 8 miles) east of the settlement of Bual. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at the depth of 15 kilometres.

On October 16, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit near the Philippine island of Mindanao. The earthquake occurred 62 kilometres (38.5 miles) southwest of Davao at a depth of 20 kilometres (12.4 miles). No casualties or destruction have been reported.

