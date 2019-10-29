Yandex metrika counter

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near Davao, Philippines

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near Davao, Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck 58 kilometres (36 miles) southwest of Davao in southern Philippines. This was reported by the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), Spuntik reported.

Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey reported the Philippines was hit on Tuesday by a 6.6 magnitude earthquake.

The tremor was registered at 01:04 GMT on the island of Mindanao, 14 kilometres (over 8 miles) east of the settlement of Bual. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at the depth of 15 kilometres.

On October 16, a 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit near the Philippine island of Mindanao. The earthquake occurred 62 kilometres (38.5 miles) southwest of Davao at a depth of 20 kilometres (12.4 miles). No casualties or destruction have been reported.

News.Az


