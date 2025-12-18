Malaysia floods spark fresh mass evacuations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Worsening floods across Malaysia have forced the evacuation of thousands more residents, with fresh displacements reported on Thursday.

In Pahang state, 8,226 people were moved to temporary evacuation centers, a sharp increase from 3,796 evacuees recorded a day earlier, News.Az reports, citing Bernama.

Other states have also been affected. Johor reported 347 flood victims, while the number of evacuees in Terengganu rose to 913. In Kelantan, authorities evacuated 16 people as floodwaters continued to rise.

The situation in Malaysia is part of a broader pattern of extreme weather across South Asia and Southeast Asia. Recent floods, landslides, storms, and cyclones have caused widespread destruction throughout the region.

In Indonesia, at least 1,059 people have been killed and 192 are still missing. Sri Lanka has reported 640 fatalities, with 211 people remaining unaccounted for. In Malaysia, officials have confirmed three flood-related deaths.

