Malaysia flood crisis: Two dead, over 26,000 affected

An 11-year-old boy has died in Malacca state after being swept into a flood retention pond during ongoing floods in Malaysia, authorities confirmed Friday.

Emergency workers found the boy about 600 meters from his last known location, the Fire and Rescue Department informed, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The nationwide number of displaced people has reached 26,928, with victims being accommodated in 273 flood relief centers as of 1 p.m. local time, according to the social welfare department. Kelantan state is the worst affected.

The meteorological department has issued warnings of continued adverse weather, including tropical storm Senyar, which is moving inland from the Strait of Malacca.

