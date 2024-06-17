Malaysia set to join BRICS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Malaysia will soon start the official procedure to join BRICS, the country's Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, said in an interview with Guancha.

"We have taken the appropriate decision. We will launch the official process soon. Now we are waiting for the final results, the response from the South African government," the politician said.He added that he had earlier held talks on BRICS enlargement with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.The BRICS group has seen two waves of expansion since its emergence in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the original members, which included Brazil, Russia, India and China. In August 2023, six new members, including Argentina, were invited to join the association. Buenos Aires changed its mind in late December last year. Five new members, Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia, officially joined the group on January 1, 2024.

