Man caught on surveillance camera attempting to enter Wisconsin lawmaker’s home

Wisconsin State Representative Priscilla Prado experienced a frightening incident late Monday night when a shirtless man attempted multiple times to open her front door, according to her office and Wisconsin State Capitol Police. The unsettling event was captured on Prado’s doorbell camera, and authorities have released images of the suspect as they seek public assistance in identifying him.

Officials are actively investigating whether the incident was a targeted attack against the Milwaukee Democrat. The suspect, described as a white male in his late 40s to early 50s, stands approximately 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds, with shoulder-length blond hair, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Despite the suspect’s repeated attempts, he did not gain entry into Rep. Prado’s home but was seen lingering on the property for an unspecified amount of time. Wisconsin State Capitol Police have confirmed the case remains under active investigation.

Rep. Prado released a statement Tuesday, expressing her distress over the event: “This has been a deeply unsettling experience, and I appreciate the influx of concern. I respectfully ask for privacy and patience as law enforcement continues its work.”

This incident occurs just a month after a series of targeted attacks on lawmakers in neighboring Minnesota, where Representatives Melissa Hortman, John Hoffman, and their spouses were shot at their homes.

Authorities urge anyone with information related to the case to contact Wisconsin State Capitol Police. Surveillance footage and released screenshots of the suspect are available to the public.

