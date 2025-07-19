Man dies after being pulled into M.R.I. machine by metal necklace

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 61-year-old man died on Thursday, a day after being critically injured when he was pulled into an M.R.I. machine by his metal chain necklace at Nassau Open MRI on Long Island, police said.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, the incident occurred at 4:34 p.m. on Wednesday when the man, who was not authorized to enter the M.R.I. room, stepped inside wearing a “large metallic chain.” The powerful magnetic force of the machine dragged him in, causing a “medical episode,” though authorities have not provided further details, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:36 p.m. on Thursday. Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing, and Nassau Open MRI has not commented on the matter.

M.R.I. (magnetic resonance imaging) machines use strong magnets and radio waves to create detailed images of the body. Their magnetic force is powerful enough to pull in heavy metal objects, such as wheelchairs or oxygen tanks, with deadly force. The National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering advises removing all jewelry, piercings, and metal objects before entering an M.R.I. scanner.

There have been fatal accidents involving M.R.I. machines in the past. In 2001, a 6-year-old boy was killed when a metal oxygen tank was pulled into a machine during a scan. In 2018, a man in India died after entering an M.R.I. room with an oxygen cylinder. In 2023, a California nurse was seriously injured after being pinned between an M.R.I. machine and a metal hospital bed.

News.Az