Manchester United draw with Ipswich in first match under Amorim
(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images via ONE FOOTBALL)
The English Premier League hosted a match of the 12th round between Ipswich Town and Manchester United.As reported by News.Az, the game at the Portman Road stadium in Ipswich ended in a 1:1 draw.
The main referee of the match was Anthony Taylor from Manchester (England).
In the second minute, Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford opened the scoring. Ipswich Town's return goal was scored in the 43rd minute by forward Omari Hutchinson - 1:1.
After 12 matches played, Ipswich Town is in 18th place in the Premier League standings, having earned nine points. Manchester United, after the same number of games, is in 12th place, having earned 16 points. Liverpool leads the English championship standings, having 31 points.