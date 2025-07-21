Manhunt underway for suspect who stole fire engine, crashed into 16 cars in Washington

Police in Everett, Washington, are searching for a suspect who stole a 35,000-pound fire engine while its crew was on a medical emergency call and went on a rampage around the city, crashing into multiple parked vehicles. Everett Fire Department

Police are searching for a suspect who stole a 35,000-pound fire engine late Friday while firefighters were responding to a medical emergency, then went on a destructive rampage, smashing into at least 16 parked vehicles before fleeing on foot.

The incident began around 11 p.m. on Hoyt Avenue when Everett Fire Department crews returned to find their 2018 Pierce Enforcer Pumper missing. Multiple 911 calls soon reported the runaway fire engine crashing into cars and property, including trees and street signs, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

“No one was injured, but this reckless act endangered first responders and the community,” Police Chief John DeRousse said, vowing to bring the suspect to justice. The stolen engine sustained heavy damage and is out of service as police seek public tips to locate the culprit.

