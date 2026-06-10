US defense secretary to visit Guantanamo Bay, CENTCOM headquarters

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US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will travel to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba and US Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday to meet with military personnel deployed at the two strategic installations, the Department of Defense announced on Tuesday. The engagements will include troops stationed at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay — commonly known as GTMO — as well as personnel assigned to CENTCOM, according to a Department of Defense statement. The Department of Defense did not release specific details regarding the schedule or duration of the visits.

Hegseth assumed office earlier this year as the civilian leader of the Pentagon. His visit follows recent Pentagon assessments of troop readiness across multiple theaters, reflecting the defense secretary's priority of direct engagement with service members since assuming office. No further information was provided regarding the secretary's specific meetings or agenda items, News.Az reports, citing Yeni Şafak.

Naval Station Guantanamo Bay represents the United States' oldest overseas naval installation, located on the southeastern coast of Cuba. The facility has functioned as a detention center for terrorism suspects since 2002 while maintaining its role as a key logistics hub for Caribbean naval operations.

Meanwhile, US Central Command, headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, directs American military operations across the Middle East and Central Asia. The command oversees force deployment and strategic coordination for regions spanning from the Persian Gulf to the Horn of Africa. Currently, the Pentagon maintains approximately 5,000 personnel at CENTCOM's Tampa headquarters, while Guantanamo Bay hosts rotating naval and joint service units.

News.Az