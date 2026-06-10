Taiwan tests US-supplied HIMARS in live-fire exercise drill - VIDEO

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Taiwan's military on Wednesday fired its new mobile HIMARS rocket system, which is widely used by Ukraine, demonstrating its ability to "shoot-and-scoot" by avoiding ‌counter strikes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has never renounced the use of force to bring the island under its control, and its warplanes and warships operate almost daily ​around the island.

Taiwan's military simulated destroying an invading Chinese force in a coastal exercise, firing off rockets and artillery to stop an amphibious assault in what it described as a more realistic combat scenario with less preparation time https://t.co/y9X0BmPA4z pic.twitter.com/r4P8rSmDwU — Reuters (@Reuters) June 9, 2026

Taiwan test fired its Lockheed Martin-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, ​or HIMARS, for the first time last year off its east ⁠coast. Wednesday marked the first time it has fired the precision weapon on the ​west coast, in central Taiwan's Taichung.

The military said the drill was to demonstrate the HIMARS' ​mobility and ability to "shoot-and-scoot" - withdrawing after firing to avoid being locked onto by enemy radar - so "greatly improving battlefield survivability".

"Our HIMARS demonstrated the solid combat capabilities of the unit and successfully completed this training," ​company commander Ko Ming-pin said.

HIMARS is one of Ukraine's main strike systems and has ​been used multiple times during the war with Russia.

News.Az