Mara Bagdasaryan to sell sausage to pay fine for violating traffic rules

In March of this year, the court imposed over RUR 200,000 in fine on the street racer by results of 12 court trials on violation of traffic rules.

Street racer Mara Bagdasaryan has been hired by Nuchar LLC, the company selling meat and sausages, which is owned by her father, Mash telegram-channel reports. She will be responsible for work with procurers. Bagdasaryan will get RUR 50,000 and will use 15% of her salary to pay numerous fines.

Bagdasaryan became famous after the police chased a helendwagen in Moscow in May 2016. The young offsprings of the rich families were demonstratively violating the traffic rules, provoking inspectors and recorded the race on video.

Earlier the woman was sentenced to a year of correctional work with deduction of 15% of her wage to the state for using fake sick certificate. The street racer had to do cleaning at the state institution 'Zhilishnik' working with a broom and a shovel. However, she has recently begun to skip the mandatory works for which she will face new problems. Last week the woman was detained three times.

