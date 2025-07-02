Mass protest in Istanbul: Police use pepper gas

+ ↺ − 16 px

As reported by News.Az, citing Turkish media, a mass rally took place in Istanbul’s Saraçhane Square, organized by supporters of the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). The protest was led by the party’s chairman, Özgür Özel, and marked 100 days since the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

During his speech, Özel announced that the CHP had collected more than 20 million signatures in support of İmamoğlu as a presidential candidate. He thanked students of Istanbul University and local residents who, according to him, broke through police barricades on March 19 and prevented the appointment of a government trustee (kayyum) to the Istanbul municipality or the CHP itself.

Özel concluded his address with a strong statement: “Ekrem İmamoğlu will become the President of Türkiye,” which was met with enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

Following the rally, a group of demonstrators attempted to march toward the historic Bozdoğan Aqueduct. However, police intervened with pepper gas, resulting in clashes. Several individuals were detained, including Cumhuriyet newspaper journalists İrem Karataş and Engin Deniz İpek.

The rally in Istanbul is the latest expression of growing political tension in Türkiye. Opposition forces are increasing pressure on the government, demanding İmamoğlu’s release and broader democratic reforms.

