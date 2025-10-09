Massive blaze engulfs Poundland store in southeast London - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A massive fire tore through a Poundland store on Penge High Street in southeast London, prompting a huge emergency response.

Around 100 firefighters were dispatched to tackle the blaze, which broke out in a two-storey terraced building, News.Az reports, citing The Sun.

London Fire Brigade were first called at 4.30am and there are 15 fire engines at the scene.

A large part of the ground floor, home to a branch of Poundland, is alight.

Dramatic footage shows crews using an aerial platform to douse the fire from above, as the blaze hovered over nearby buildings.

Orange flames lit up the night sky as thick black smoke billowed into the air.

Several neighbouring businesses have been evacuated, and local residents have been urged to keep doors and windows closed due to heavy smoke.

As of 7am, the fire remains active, but the cause is currently unknown.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

Penge High Street is closed due to the number of fire engines at the scene.

A London Fire Brigade statement read: “Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire on High Street in Penge.

"Firefighters are tackling a fire in a two storey terraced shop where a large part of the ground floor is alight.

"Fire crews are using a 32-metre turntable ladder as a water tower to help extinguish the fire from above and the Brigade's drone team is providing the Incident Commander with a greater situational awareness of the fire.

"Neighbouring properties have been evacuated as a precaution and residents in the area are advised to keep their windows and doors shut due to the smoke.

"There is significant traffic disruption due to the number of appliances and the High Street is closed, therefore people are advised to avoid the area.

"The Brigade's Control Office was called at 0430 and mobilised fire crews from Beckenham, Forest Hill, Woodside, West Norwood and other surrounding fire stations to the scene.

"The cause of the fire is not known at this stage."

News.Az