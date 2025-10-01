Car park fire at Heathrow Airport sparks travel chaos - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A car burst into flames at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 3 car park, sending thick smoke and bright orange flames into the air and causing widespread travel disruption on Wednesday morning.

The blaze forced the closure of the tunnel leading to Terminals 2 and 3, while a section of the M4 motorway heading toward the airport was also shut down, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Videos from the scene captured heavy smoke billowing from the car park as emergency services responded.

An electric vehicle burst into flames at Heathrow’s Terminal 3 car park, sending thick smoke billowing across the airport.



The tunnel linking Terminals 2 and 3 has been shut, bus routes are disrupted, and the 724 line is skipping several stops.



Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters have raced to the multi-storey car park to tackle the blaze. Firefighters from Heathrow, Hayes and Feltham have been sent to tackle the blaze this morning.

Emergency services say a huge response was scrambled after they received eight calls alerting them to the fire, with the first coming in at 9.03am. Buses travelling to Heathrow this morning have been forced to terminate. Arriva Herts & Essex said in a statement on X: "Good morning, due to a fire in Heathrow, the 724 service will be unable to serve the Greenways stop or Lees Road stop in both directions, the buses will be terminating and starting from terminal 5." And the M4 Spur and Heathrow Southbound tunnel has been closed following the blaze. Drivers have been warned to expect long queues. An airport spokesman said: "Earlier this morning our teams responded to a small vehicle fire in the Multi Storey Car Park for Terminal 3. The fire was quickly extinguished. "The car park is temporarily closed, which may cause some congestion on surrounding roads. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience." National Highways said: "The southbound M4 spur for Heathrow Airport is closed from J4 is closed due to a fire in the car park. For Heathrow Airport us M4 J3 or M25 J14."

