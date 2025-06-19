Massive data breach exposes Google, Apple, Telegram accounts in 16 billion-record leak

“It barely scratches the top 20 of what the team discovered,” Cybernews explained. “Most worryingly, researchers claim new massive datasets emerge every few weeks, signaling how prevalent infostealer malware truly is.”

The databases were available to the wider internet only briefly, and were quickly locked down - however, it wasn’t possible to determine who the owners are.

It is probable that many of the information overlaps, making it virtually impossible to determine exactly how many people were affected. It’s also important to note that some 5.5 billion people have access to the internet today, meaning that many people have multiple compromised accounts.

Unprotected databases continue to be the most common cause of data leaks. For years, security researchers have been warning that many organizations do not understand the shared responsibility model of cloud services, and that they are required to safeguard and secure the data they generate.