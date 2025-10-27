Massive data leak: 183 million email accounts affected

+ ↺ − 16 px

Security expert Troy Hunt has added a massive new dataset to the Have I Been Pwned (HIBP) database, revealing 183 million email accounts with leaked login details.

The data was collected with the help of Synthient, a security tool designed to detect and block malicious activity online, News.Az reports, citing PCWorld.

The leaked data includes email addresses, corresponding passwords, and the websites where they were used. Duplicates were removed, ensuring only unique entries were added. With this update, the total number of accounts affected by verifiable data breaches now exceeds 15.3 billion.

The compromised information was intercepted by infostealer malware, which is installed on systems to collect sensitive data and passwords. Hackers can then use these stolen credentials for phishing, scams, or sell them online, often without victims realizing their accounts are at risk.

To check if your email was affected, visit the Have I Been Pwned website. Simply enter your email address to see if it’s included in any breaches. The platform also shows exactly what data was leaked for each incident.

If your login data was exposed, it’s crucial to change passwords immediately for the affected accounts and any other accounts that use the same or related credentials.

For ongoing protection, users can sign up for HIBP notifications to be alerted whenever their email address appears in a new data breach.

News.Az