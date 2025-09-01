News.az
Tag:
Cyberattack
Georgia launches probe into alleged Gazprom contract data leak
15 Jan 2026-14:31
UK government data stolen in suspected China-linked hack
19 Dec 2025-12:59
Massive data leak: 183 million email accounts affected
27 Oct 2025-10:47
Jaguar Land Rover hack costs UK economy $2.55 billion
22 Oct 2025-11:48
China accuses US of cyberattacks on state agency
20 Oct 2025-12:13
Discord confirms possible leak of 70,000 user ID photos after cyberattack
09 Oct 2025-14:11
FBI probes cyberattack on major US law firms
08 Oct 2025-09:36
Jaguar Land Rover to partially resume production following cyberattack
29 Sep 2025-17:56
Cyberattack costs Britain’s Co-op Group £80 million
25 Sep 2025-11:20
European airports grapple with check-in disruption after cyberattack
22 Sep 2025-11:22
