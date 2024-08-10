Yandex metrika counter

Massive explosion hits container ship at Chinese port

Surveillance footage captured the moment a massive explosion on a cargo ship shook one of China’s busiest ports, News.Az reports citing BBC news.

Rescue officials said no casualties had been reported aboard the ship, which it said was owned by the Taiwanese container shipping company Yang Ming Marine Transport.

The Zhejiang Province Emergency Management Administration said the ship was carrying hazardous materials, but did not specify what they were.


