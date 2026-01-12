Mayon Volcano in Philippines sees 256 rockfalls as alert level holds

+ ↺ − 16 px

State volcanologists in the Philippines have recorded 256 rockfall events at Mayon Volcano as ongoing lava activity persisted, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Sunday.

According to Phivolcs, the volcano also produced 41 pyroclastic density currents, while sulfur dioxide emissions reached 777 metric tons per day on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ground deformation monitoring showed that Mayon remains swollen or inflated, signaling continued volcanic unrest. The agency added that moderate steam plumes rose as high as 200 meters (656 feet) above the summit and drifted toward the northeast.

Mayon Volcano remains under Alert Level 3, which has been in place since January 6. Authorities continue to strictly prohibit entry into the Permanent Danger Zone due to the ongoing risk of rockfalls, avalanches, and potential explosive activity.

Mayon is one of the Philippines’ most active volcanoes, having erupted more than 50 times over the past 500 years. Its most recent major eruption in 2018 displaced thousands of residents.

Meanwhile, the death toll from a landfill collapse in the Philippines rose to six on Sunday as rescue teams continued searching for dozens of trapped workers.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, said two additional bodies had been recovered, while 30 people remain missing, according to local media outlet Inquirer.

Search and rescue teams are facing difficult conditions, including heavy rain, unstable debris, and the threat of methane gas, as they work to locate those believed to be buried under the rubble.

The privately operated landfill facility collapsed at approximately 4:17 p.m. (0817 GMT) on Thursday in Cebu City, located in the Central Visayas region.

News.Az