Meesho IPO allotment status live: Share price and GMP updates

India’s social-commerce giant Meesho is generating huge excitement as investors await updates on its IPO share price, allotment status, GMP trends and listing date — as reported by News.Az with reference to Financial Express.

The Meesho IPO has become one of the most closely watched market events of the month, drawing strong participation from retail and institutional buyers. Trading sentiment remains upbeat as investors track the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP), which continues to signal expectations of a strong listing on India’s major exchanges.

According to market analysts, demand for Meesho shares has stayed high since the subscription window opened. Investors are now waiting for the official release of allotment results, which will be published through the NSE and BSE online portals.

The IPO’s GMP has shown steady momentum, suggesting that Meesho’s listing price may exceed the original issue range. Analysts note that Meesho’s rapid growth in social commerce and its large network of micro-entrepreneurs have strengthened confidence in the company’s long-term performance.

Once allotment results are finalized, investors will be able to check their status through the official exchange links. The exact listing date will be announced shortly, but early indicators point to a high-volatility debut driven by exceptional interest in the offering.

