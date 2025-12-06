Meloni: Europe needs security autonomy for freedom

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized on Friday that Europe must achieve autonomous security to maintain political freedom and establish itself as a major power

Speaking in a TV interview about the new U.S. national security strategy, Meloni said relying on others for defense comes at a cost. She described self-defense as an “inevitable process and an opportunity” that, while economically demanding, ultimately ensures political independence for the EU, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Meloni also dismissed suggestions of a “crack” in U.S.-EU relations, noting that the strategy document reflects long-standing realities in European politics.

On the Russia-Ukraine war, she reaffirmed Italy’s support for Ukraine, stressing that peace is built through deterrence, not goodwill alone. Regarding Palestine, Meloni highlighted that Italy’s position follows a parliamentary resolution requiring Hamas’s disarmament and exclusion from Gaza’s future governance.

