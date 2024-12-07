Members of Astana format call for dialogue between sides in Syria — Lavrov
TASS
Members of the Astana format at a meeting in Doha called for a dialogue between the government and the legitimate opposition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Doha Forum, News.az reports citing TASS.
"We firmly reaffirm our message about the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria," he said. "We call for an immediate end of hostilities and a start of dialogue between the government and legitimate opposition forces."
According to the minister, it is important to fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 2254.
"The most important thing is not to say something new, but to implement what we signed up to," he stated.
