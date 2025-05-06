Merz elected German chancellor in second Bundestag vote

Friedrich Merz will become the German chancellor after securing a vote in the Bundestag on Tuesday afternoon, following a previous embarrassing defeat that caused political turmoil in Berlin.

The conservative leader, who has been weakened by the unprecedented first round setback, secured 325 votes in the dramatic second round — just above the 316 needed to win, News.Az reports citing Politico.

The 69-year-old now takes the helm of a fragile coalition between the conservative bloc and the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD). The coalition will hold one of the slimmest parliamentary majorities since World War II, with just 52 percent of seats.