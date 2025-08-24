Merz: Germany needs to find new trading partners

German opposition leader Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) gives a statement on the day of a CDU faction meeting at the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament, in Berlin, Germany, November 12, 2024. REUTERS/Lisi Nie

Germany should move beyond the US-European Union (EU) trade agreement and find new trading partners in the coming years, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated at the Open Day in Berlin, News.Az reports.

"How can we manage global trade if, for example, the Americans are no longer willing to play by the rules of the World Trade Organization?" Merz said. "We must look for partners in the world who share our views," he stressed.

"We need good economic relations with the US, and perhaps we got off easy," the German Chancellor stressed, noting that trade opportunities could open up in South America, Asia and Africa and should be mutually beneficial.

"We must follow this path consistently," Merz said.

News.Az