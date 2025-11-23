Merz puts forward new proposal for US peace plan for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz presented a new proposal for the US peace plan for Ukraine in the talks in Switzerland, according to the German magazine Stern, News.Az reports, citing the RBC.

"I have made an additional proposal that goes beyond the comprehensive 28-point plan," Merz said in Johannesburg after the G20 summit.

The German Chancellor emphasized that the Europeans had submitted a significantly revised draft to the US. He believed that agreement on 28 points was too difficult to achieve within such a tight deadline—Thursday, November 27. The US had previously set this deadline.

