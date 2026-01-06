Meta appoints C.J. Mahoney from Microsoft as legal chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that C.J. Mahoney, who previously served as a senior legal executive at Microsoft and deputy U.S. trade representative during President Trump's first term, will be joining Meta as its new chief legal officer.

Mahoney replaces Jennifer Newstead, who announced late last year that she would be leaving Meta after more than five years to become the general counsel at Apple, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Under Newstead, Meta won a major antitrust trial against the Federal Trade Commission that ensured it wouldn't need to divest Instagram or WhatsApp.

In addition to antitrust, Mahoney will be tasked with leading Meta's legal strategy globally across an array of policy issues, including data privacy, security, protecting teens online and more.

"C.J. brings world-class legal expertise, passion for frontier technology, and deep insight into the global regulatory challenges facing our industry," Zuckerberg noted in the post.

"I'm looking forward to working with him to advance Meta's mission to build the future of human connection."

Mahoney, who starts in his new role on Wednesday, will report directly to Zuckerberg, Axios confirmed.

News.Az