News

Mark Zuckerberg

Tag: Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg is an American computer programmer and entrepreneur best known as the co-founder and CEO of Facebook, now called Meta Platforms, Inc. He is one of the most influential figures in the tech industry and has played a pivotal role in shaping the modern social media landscape. Zuckerberg's creation of Facebook while still a college student revolutionized how people connect and share information online, making him one of the world’s youngest billionaires.