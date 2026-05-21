Australia announces $5.1M package to tackle diphtheria outbreak

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The Australian government is providing a 7.2-million-Australian-dollar (about 5.14 million U.S. dollars) response package to address the country’s largest diphtheria outbreak since national records began, Health Minister Mark Butler said on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System, 230 diphtheria cases have been reported this year.

Around 60 percent of the cases linked to the outbreak are in the Northern Territory, with additional outbreaks reported in Western Australia, South Australia, and Queensland, a media release stated.

The package includes 5.2 million Australian dollars for the National Critical Care and Trauma Response Centre to support booster vaccination campaigns, treatments, and the procurement of additional vaccines and antibiotics.

A further 2 million Australian dollars will go to the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organization to provide culturally safe communications, community liaison services, and other frontline public health support measures.

“Diphtheria is a serious disease, but it is preventable and this response is about making sure communities have the support, vaccines and health they need to stay safe,” Butler said.

The release noted that vaccination remains the strongest protection against diphtheria. Diphtheria vaccines are recommended for children at two, four, six, and 18 months of age, as well as at four years old, and for adolescents aged 11 to 13.

A booster vaccine is also recommended for adults at the age of 50. In areas where the risk of infection is higher, booster vaccinations are advised every five years.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can become fatal in severe cases. Although vaccination made it largely preventable, the disease can re-emerge when immunity levels decline.

News.Az