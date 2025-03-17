Meta’s business messaging opportunity stands at $30-40B

+ ↺ − 16 px

Wolfe Research analysts estimate that Meta's business messaging opportunity could generate $30-40 billion in revenue, a market that remains underappreciated by the Street, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The firm believes this "modest near-term upside" could positively impact Meta’s FY25/26 Other-FOA revenue estimates.

The firm says that currently, WhatsApp’s business messaging generates only $1.5 to $2 billion annually, but Meta’s push to integrate AI agents into small businesses for customer service could significantly expand this.

"We think it offers Meta a $30 - $40B revenue TAM," said Wolfe Research, adding that Meta is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this market given the existing user base on WhatsApp’s platform.

Wolfe Research’s estimates consider automation penetration, the customer service TAM, and the number of businesses already active on WhatsApp.

They anticipate that as automation advances to handle more sophisticated inquiries, "business messaging could accelerate," especially in key markets like India, Indonesia, and Brazil.

The firm also believes that the medium-term opportunity is even more promising, with the analysts predicting "a high-single-digit to low-double-digit billion-dollar incremental revenue opportunity" in the coming years.

This growth could increase Meta’s platform stickiness, particularly among businesses utilizing WhatsApp’s services for customer interaction, according to Wolfe Research.

The analysts highlight that while Meta’s core product-driven initiatives will likely be the biggest revenue drivers in the near term, "Threads monetization" and business messaging are expected to become "meaningful growth catalysts" in the medium term, alongside Meta’s ongoing AI monetization efforts and Reality Labs improvements.

Given this promising outlook, Meta remains a top pick for Wolfe Research, with significant upside tied to its evolving business messaging strategy.

