Meteor lights up Australian night sky - VIDEO

Residents across western Victoria, Australia, witnessed a spectacular meteor lighting up the night sky before crashing in the region.

Social media was flooded with reports from residents in Victoria’s west between Ballarat and Bendigo after a large fireball in the sky before hearing a thunderous bang as it crashed to earth, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

A Melbourne resident who was driving on the Monash Fwy said they thought the meteor was ”going to hit the road”.

On Bendigo and Ballarat community Facebook pages, residents reported feeling a “sonic boom” that “shook the whole house”.

Others claimed the impact of the meteor was so intense they thought it was a “small earthquake”.

“Saw it in Ballarat,” a witness wrote online.

”It was so bright, an orange glow then faded to nothing, looked like it was going so fast!”

While it is yet to be confirmed, the meteor is likely unrelated to the Perseid meteor shower, which is anticipated to light up the skies between July 17 to August 2, with peak activity expected between August 12-13.

Dubbed the “best meteor shower of the year” by experts, the Perseid meteor shower occurs annually as Earth passes through a trail of space dust left behind by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle.

However, the best views to catch a glimpse are from the Northern Hemisphere, meaning Australians are likely to miss out on the epic light show.