Mexican president previews Ukraine peace plan after criticizing U.N.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said his government would present a plan to the United Nations to end Russia's war in Ukraine, moments after criticizing the world body and calling for it to be reformed, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

Lopez Obrador, who expounds on the virtues of a non-interventionist foreign policy, said his plan involves the creation of a "mediation committee" that includes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Pope Francis.

