Mexico captures cartel commander Audias Flores - VIDEO
- 28 Apr 2026 11:33
- 28 Apr 2026 12:56
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The Mexican military released footage of an operation resulting in the capture of Audias Flores, a high-ranking commander in the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Flores was considered a potential successor to former cartel leader El Mencho, who was killed in February, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.