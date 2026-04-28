Yandex metrika counter

Mexico captures cartel commander Audias Flores - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
Mexico captures cartel commander Audias Flores - VIDEO
Photo:Sky News

The Mexican military released footage of an operation resulting in the capture of Audias Flores, a high-ranking commander in the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Flores was considered a potential successor to former cartel leader El Mencho, who was killed in February, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      