Microsoft issues fix for January security update glitch

Microsoft has released fixes for its January 2026 security updates, which caused authentication and power management issues for some users.

The patches are available for Windows client versions 10, 11 23H2, 11 24H2, 11 25H2, and Windows Server 2019, 2022, and 2025. Microsoft has not specified whether the issues affect Professional and Home editions differently, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

For now, the fixes are not yet included in the standard Windows Update channel and must be downloaded and applied manually.

Windows 11 version 23H2 was particularly affected, with users reporting sign-in failures during Remote Desktop sessions and devices restarting instead of shutting down or entering hibernation. This shutdown problem occurs on machines with System Guard Secure Launch enabled, a hardware-based security feature introduced in Windows 10 version 1809. Users can still power off affected PCs by running the “shutdown” command in a terminal window.

Microsoft plans to include the fixes in its regular monthly Patch Tuesday security updates, scheduled next for February 10 at 10 a.m. US Pacific Time (5 a.m. AEDT).

