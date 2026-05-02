Microsoft shares dip today—here’s why

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Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) dropped 4% in the afternoon session as investors reacted to the company's significant spending on artificial intelligence, which overshadowed its otherwise strong first-quarter earnings report.

The company reported revenue of $82.89 billion and earnings per share of $4.27, beating Wall Street expectations. However, the positive results were secondary to concerns about the cost of its AI ambitions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The company's heavy investment cycle appeared to weigh on its cash generation, as its free cash flow margin fell to 19.1% for the quarter, a significant drop from 29% in the same period last year.

Additionally, while the company's key Azure cloud platform saw its growth accelerate, the company's overall gross margin edged down year-over-year. This has investors questioning the near-term profitability and return on these substantial AI investments.

The shares closed the day at $408.22, down 4.1% from previous close.

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What is the market telling us

Microsoft’s shares are not very volatile and have only had 2 moves greater than 5% over the last year. In that context, today’s move indicates the market considers this news meaningful, although it might not be something that would fundamentally change its perception of the business.

The previous big move we wrote about was 15 days ago when the stock gained 5.1% on the news that the technology sector rallied, pushing the Nasdaq near all-time highs, as investors cheered a potential de-escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East amid a flurry of positive news in the artificial intelligence space.

The broader market sentiment was lifted by expectations of a resolution to the U.S.-Iran conflict, which helped the S&P 500 cross the 7,000 mark. However, the tech sector saw particularly strong performance, driven by excitement around AI. Underscoring this trend, reports emerged that Uber is investing over $10 billion to acquire a fleet of autonomous vehicles. This move signals a major strategic shift for the company and highlights the massive capital flowing into AI-driven technologies, boosting confidence across the industry and affecting related players like Alphabet's Waymo and Tesla.

Microsoft is down 13.6% since the beginning of the year, and at $408.85 per share, it is trading 24.6% below its 52-week high of $542.07 from October 2025. Despite the year-to-date decline, investors who bought $1,000 worth of Microsoft’s shares 5 years ago would now be looking at an investment worth $1,621.

News.Az