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Iran says deal with US not close despite progress

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Iran says deal with US not close despite progress
Credit: ATTA KENARE

Oil prices fell while stock markets gained ground on hopes that a potential US-Iran agreement could end the war and lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

But Iran says it should not be described as ‘imminent’, and President Trump insists he won’t sign any deal that leaves Iran with a path to a nuclear weapon, News.Az reports, citing Channel4.

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Trump also wants any agreement to include Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other Arab states normalising their ties with Israel.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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