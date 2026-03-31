Microsoft to invest $1B in Thailand AI push

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Microsoft plans to invest $1 billion in Thailand over the next two years, focusing on expanding cloud services and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, according to the Thai government.



The investment is expected to strengthen Thailand’s position as a growing digital hub in Southeast Asia, while also supporting the development of local talent. Officials said part of the funding will go toward improving digital skills among the Thai workforce, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes as Thailand accelerates efforts to attract major technology investments, particularly in data centers, electronics, and energy infrastructure needed to support the rapid growth of AI.

In recent years, global tech companies have increased spending across Southeast Asia, drawn by rising demand for cloud computing and digital services. Thailand, the region’s second-largest economy, has been actively promoting large-scale infrastructure projects to remain competitive.

The planned investment by Microsoft highlights the country’s strategic push to position itself at the center of the region’s AI and data-driven economy.

News.Az